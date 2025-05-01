Islamabad:A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Pakistan, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Sunday.The quake was at a depth of 10-km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

No report of casualties or property loss was reported in the earthquake. A few weeks ago, Karachi suffered tremors repeatedly for several days, panicking the people, who were of the view that they did not experience such situation in the past.

Several earthquakes kept jolting the mega city in a quick succession for many days. The shocks were not so intensified to claim casualties or wreak havoc in a large scale, except damaging the Karachi Jail.The panicked inmates fled the jail due to the repeated earthquakes which weakened the prisons’ walls. Hundreds of prisoners escaped after breaking the jail. Many of them later returned and others were rearrested by the police.