Pakistani actress Madeeha Rizvi says that rumors circulating on social media that her husband is her friend are all lies and baseless.

A few days ago, the pictures of Madiha Rizvi’s second marriage were revealed, and the actress also shared a video on her Instagram account of the marriage.

Recently, the actress participated in a web show with her husband Junaid Ali, in which she shared the details of her marriage with her husband.

The actress said that Junaid belongs to the IT sector and he is my first cousin, uncle’s son, and three years younger. When I was little, I never thought about it, I used to behave like a child with him.

Madiha’s husband Junaid Ali said ‘when Madiha got divorced and she announced it on social media, people started saying a lot of negative things, I knew that Madiha had two daughters, I had this idea in my mind. When I came, I thought to speak in front but I didn’t have the courage, so I messaged Madiha.

He said that Madiha replied, “You always wanted something more than friendship, didn’t you? I was afraid of what to answer now. She was afraid that since I am not married, I don’t understand things and I will run away soon.’