In a recent appearance, Madhu Chopra explained the causes behind Priyanka Chopra’s film failures. She disclosed that Priyanka objected to doing several movie scenes.

She admitted recently in a conversation that “Priyanka and I were both new to the film industry and the beauty industry.” As a result, it was similar to one blind guy leading another. I had a legal degree and expertise of money. I therefore used to handle her legal matter even though she had capable counsel. I also ignored her finances because I was aware of them. I had to accompany her everywhere we went, whether it was for meetings or narrations.

She said, “One day we made the decision that she wouldn’t attend any gatherings, travel, or engage in social activities after 7 or 7.30 o’clock in the evening. She remained steadfast in her choice. She avoided acting in a way that made her uncomfortable. Because she refused to perform several scenes that she felt weren’t worth it, she lost many films.