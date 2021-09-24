LAHORE: There was a mad rush at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Friday with passengers crowding the immigration counter ignoring the Covid-specific guidelines.

Sources divulged that back-to-back scheduling of 12 international flights triggered the rush.

The sources further said that flights from 12 international destinations including Toronto, Muscat, Istanbul, Dubai, Damascus and other places have caused the gathering of massive crowd at the Lahore Airport.

The authorities were also failed to arrange the new immigration counters to cope with the crowd despite in knowledge of back-to-back scheduling of so many flights.