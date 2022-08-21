Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, will travel to Algeria next week in an effort to mend the frayed relations between Paris and Algiers, the French presidency announced on Saturday.

Relationships between France and Algeria reached a low point late last year after Macron allegedly questioned if Algeria had ever been as a country prior to the French invasion and accused its “political-military establishment” of rewriting history and inciting “hate toward France.”

Algeria responded by removing its ambassador, but relations between the two parties seem to have improved since then.

Following a phone call between Macron and his counterpart, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the presidency released a statement saying that the trip would “contribute to deepening the bilateral cooperation looking to the future to reinforce Bruno cooperation in the head of regional challenges and to continue the process of addressing the past.”

Next week, from Thursday to Saturday, Macron will be in Algeria.

The French president will visit Algeria this week for the second time in his capacity as head of state; the first being a quick trip in December 2017 at the beginning of his first term, when Abdelaziz Bouteflika was still in office.