As part of his efforts to revitalise France’s post-colonial connection with the continent, President Emmanuel Macron will start a three-nation tour of western African nations on Monday.

This will be his first trip to Africa under his new mandate. In addition to being his first journey outside of Europe under his new mandate, Macron’s tour, which runs from July 25 to 28, will start with a stop in Cameroon and end in Guinea-Bissau.

Food supply issues will be at the forefront of the discussions, as African nations worry that shortages of some foods, particularly grain, would result from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, security will also be a major concern as France completes its withdrawal from Mali this year, with all of the countries in the region attempting to allay concerns about jihadist insurgencies.

The visit to three nations that are not frequently visited by world leaders coincides with Macron’s pledge to continue pushing for a new connection between France and Africa after his reelection in April.

France has also watched the rise of other powers—chiefly Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but also increasingly China and Russia—seeking a presence in areas it still views as being within its sphere of influence with alarm.

The trip “will demonstrate the president’s dedication to the process of restoring relations with the African continent,” according to a French presidential official who declined to be identified.