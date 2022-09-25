“ On The Indian Education 1835”

By Dileep Kumar

“Macaulay Minute” is one of the significant document in the history of subcontinent. It has impacted the very existing socio-political educational and economical system of undivided India. Besides there are antilethial views regarding it’s existence however it has changed the whole course of history and followed a new stigma which is lasting till today in the divided India. It has led it’s severe impact behind which can’t be defiled by the certain time. The Macaulay Minute occupies contrary narratives, as it is considered to be most availing document which bestowed the indian subcontinent with western taste, values, science, modernization, civilization and culture either the other facet contains contradiction that this has devalued the glory of India. Our civilization, our culture, our literature and religious decorums were perished. With that we are left having skinny skeleton with not having values, ethics, etiquettes, religious education of our own.

Let’s have clandestine look over the document.

Basically, this document was present under the supervision of “Willam Bentik” who was the Governor General of Indo-Pak, on the existing the ligiual issue between the Orientalists and Anglicists. By the year of 1813 AD Birtish Government issued 1 Lac ruppes under the banner of India “Charter Act” of 1813 to spend on the Indian Government on behalf of East India Company. However which were not spent on any of the project, this caused the ligiual controversy between English and Indian natives. The Orientalists believed that Sanskrit and Persian language should be recognized and spread across the borders on the other hand Anglicists believed that it should be English to be used as national language for trade, commerce and state affairs. Having that controversies Mr Governor General Willam Bentik called Lord Micaulay to settle down the issue and appointed him as director of Public Instructions. Hence Macauly minute was presented in March 1835 which later on published and became the rule in the subcontinent. The Macaulay Minute was based on the following features.

According to him, “The western culture , civilization and values are superior then that existing in India “

The Lord Macaulay presented “Downward Filtration Theory” which incurs as we can’t educate the mass population Indian population however we teach the small portion hence the education will spread across.

Secondly, he put, “If we have to change the minds of Indian then it’s only possible through influencing our language and culture and that’s how we can rule on them. We have to produce the nationals “indians in blood and colour but will be English in taste, intact and values”.

Thirdly, he criticized the Indian culture, values and educational system saying it’s not of any value . Adding to it according to him “ The educated is one who knows the western values and sciences. Either he said that The literature is the only English Literature there is none other exists.

Furthermore , his famous quote is that “ Only a single shelf of any good European library superior to whole literature of India and Arabia”.

Additionally, After the implementation of this document, it laid various consequences.

Significantly, it has laid the foundation stone of education in the subcontinent introducing English, sciences and western values. It had opened the door of technology, modernization and western lifestyle here but on the other hand it ruined the Indian culture, civilization, religious values, morals, and made us slaves so that We may not arise in the coming centuries.

Finally, the large cult of India favoured that narrative as Raja Ram Mohan, saying, “we should learn English so that we can stand with developing world”and later on Sir Sayed Ahmed Khan and so on. However there was a large population who stood against it saying it ,” This has demolished the glory of India “.