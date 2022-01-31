MIAMI: World number three Lydia Ko held her nerve in the face of a strong challenge from Danielle Kang on Sunday, firing a three-under-par 67 to win the LPGA at Boca Rio by one stroke.

New Zealand’s Ko started the day with a two-shot lead over America’s Kang, who was trying to go back-to-back after winning the LPGA Tournament of Champions in Orlando last week.

Kang gained ground quickly with birdies at the first and third as Ko opened with a birdie at the first and a bogey at the second at the Boca Raton, Florida, resort.

After matching birdies at the 11th, Kang edged ahead with a birdie at the 12th, but she bogeyed 13 and when Ko birdied 15 she was alone in first again.

Both birdied 16 from the same greenside bunker and arrived at 18 with Ko nursing a one-shot lead.

She found both a fairway bunker and a greenside bunker but blasted out to afoot to save par as Kang was unable to get her mid-range birdie attempt to fall.

Although the conditions were sunny and warm compared to the blustery chill of Saturday, Ko admitted the round was “a grind”.

But she got herself out of trouble when she had to, going three-for-three on sand saves on the back nine to capture her 17th LPGA title against her long-time friend with a three-under par 69 for a 14-under total of 274.