Lieutenant General Asim Malik has been appointed director general of country’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), replacing Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

The new ISI DG will formally assume his duties on Sept 30.

Asim Malik is currently serving as adjutant general in the General Headquarters (GHQ). He previously commanded infantry division in Balochistan and infantry brigade in Waziristan. He is also the recipient of Sword of Honour.

Besides, he also served as chief instructor of the National Defence University (NDU) and instructor in the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He is also a graduate of the Fort Leavenworth and Royal College of Defence Studies.

He has replaced Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum who was appointed in 2021 by then prime minister Imran Khan.

Gen Anjum, who was commissioned in service in September 1988, previously headed Corps V in Karachi. He commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, led Frontier Corps (North) in Balochistan and remained commandant of Command and Staff College, Quetta before becoming the Karachi corps commander in December 2020.