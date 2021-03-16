ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar has said that the sustained and robust growth in industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecast.



In a tweet on Tuesday, the federal minister said that the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) has posted a growth of 9.1 percent in January 2021 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

“Large scale manufacturing has posted a growth of 9.1% in January. The sustained and robust growth in industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah,” he tweeted