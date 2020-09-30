LPG distributors association warns gas crisis, demands to manage banking channel

ISLAMABAD : Irfan Khokhar Chairman LPG Distributors Association said in a statement that conspiracy was being hatched to malign business of LPG. He condemned the campaign against legal LPG imports by a propaganda of smuggling from Taftan border. He said that country required 100,000 tons LPG imports during upcoming months to meet demands. “If this import is not managed, there will be worst LPG crisis, he said and feared that prices of LPG could jump up to Rs 400 per kg. He alleged that some bureaucrats were conspiring against LPG and warned countrywide protest agaisnt spoilers. He said that top official of Custom Intelligence was a close relative of key politician who was involved to destabilse the country by creating hurdles and involving in harassment of business community. He said that stop of LPG import would create gas crisis that would be big challenge for the PTI government. Government take action against such official involved in conspiracy to destabilize the country, he said adding that he had written a letter to Prime Minister and other top government functionaries to take remedies. He said that any disruption in chain supply would result in worsening gas crisis.He urged the government to take measures for smooth supply of LPG. He said that LNG was not a solution to end gas crisis being expensive fuel and demanded that government should create level playing field for LPG importers to boost supply in a bid to overcome gas crisis in upcoming winter season. NNI