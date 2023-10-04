Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who is very popular not only in Pakistan but also in India, Indian actresses have also expressed good wishes for her on her marriage.

Mahira Khan got married to her longtime friend businessman Salim Karim on October 2. The actress shared the captivating pictures and video of the wedding on her Instagram yesterday.

While Pakistani actors Imran Abbas, and Bilal Qureshi, actresses Maya Ali, Yemeni Zaidi, Sajal Ali, Hara Mani, Maryam Nafees, and others commented on these pictures, Sania Mirza, the wife of Shoaib Malik and former tennis star of India, and Bollywood actresses commented on these pictures. Also commented.

Sania Mirza congratulated Mahira Khan on her wedding with a heart-meaning love emoji.

Apart from this, actress Sonam Kapoor also commented on Mahira’s post and wrote ‘Congratulations dear girl, God bless you both.’

Also read: salim-karim-unveiling-the-enigma-behind-mahira-khans-second-husband

Indian actress Zareen Khan also congratulated Mahira on her marriage.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy also commented and wrote ‘Congratulations to both of you from the bottom of my heart, may God bless you guys with a beautiful journey ahead’.

Sonam Kapoor’s sister, renowned producer Rhea Kapoor also commented on Mahira’s photos and video congratulated the actress, and described her photos as beautiful.

For More Visit👇

https://www.instagram.com/mahirahkhan/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=003a0089-aa11-484f-9a31-b9fadcea1a53