Bollywood industry’s love couple, actress Tamanna Bhatia and actor Vijay Verma, have decided to part ways, but they will only maintain a friendly relationship.

According to Indian media, the romantic relationship between Tamanna Bhatia and Vijay Verma, which has been going on for many years, could not finally turn into a marriage relationship.

Tamanna Bhatia and Vijay Verma have announced the end of their romantic relationship, but both have decided to remain friends while respecting each other.

Fans are surprised and worried about this decision of the popular love couple of the past, but now the real reason for the separation between the two artists has come to light.

An Indian media report claims that 34-year-old Tamanna Bhatia wants to get married soon and start a family, while 38-year-old actor Vijay Verma wants to focus only on his career.

There were serious differences between the love couple on this issue and both decided to part ways.