Karachi: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has revealed that he has been working hard on his fitness lately and has lost almost 3 to 4 KG.

The 34-year-old Yasir was the star performer for Pakistan today as he scored a valuable 38* and took 3/53 in ongoing South Africa’s second innings.

“I was contributing but was not able to produce a big performance. My plan was to prepare well coming into this series,” Yasir said in the post-day presser.

“I have worked on my fitness and have lost around 3-4 KG weight. Younis Bhai (batting coach) gave me a target of reducing weight and I fulfilled the commitment. Tt has brought a lot of difference in my bowling and fielding,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yasir is confident of wrapping South Africa’s innings early on day four.”Wicket is providing break with bounce. We will look to bowl them out at a low total earlier tomorrow,” he maintained.