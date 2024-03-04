Islamabad: A loss of 567 billion rupees has been revealed to the national exchequer due to the non-correct implementation of tobacco tax and the influence of the policies of multinational cigarette companies.

From 2013 to 2023, 1228 billion in tax was collected from cigarette companies against the target of 1795 billion.

According to the report issued by SDPI, in the 10 years from the fiscal year 2013 to 2023, FBR collected tax revenue of 1228 billion 12 crore rupees from cigarette companies against the expected target of 1795 billion 46 crore rupees and thus the national exchequer lost 567 billion 34 crore rupees. And cigarette companies directly benefited from loopholes in tax policies.