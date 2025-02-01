LOS ANGELES: US officials have said that the two worst wildfires in Los Angeles have finally been brought under control after a three-week battle that has killed 30 people and left thousands homeless.

According to the AFP news agency, the state firefighting agency Calfire announced that the fires in both locations in Los Angeles have been 100 percent contained and the situation is completely under control.

The statement said that evacuation orders for residents have been lifted after several days of no serious fire threats.

The worst fires in Los Angeles occurred on January 7, but the final cause has not been revealed, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The fires in Palisades and Eaton in the southern county of Los Angeles in the state of California were the worst in terms of destruction and are the second worst in US history, spreading over an area of ​​more than 150 square kilometers.

The Los Angeles fire destroyed more than 10,000 homes and caused trillions of dollars in damage.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that our priority in recovery efforts is to resettle those who have been displaced and get them back home as soon as possible.

She said that we are taking these steps to ensure that when citizens return to their homes, they find that place safe.

City Police Chief Jim McDonnell said that the presence of law enforcement officers in the area has been increased 10 times compared to before the fire.

Private meteorological company EcoWealthier has estimated property and economic losses between $250 billion and $270 billion.