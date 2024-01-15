DISTURBING statistics showing 2,633 children reported missing in 2023 have been made public. While 1,942 of these were reunited with their families, 20 were discovered to have been sexually molested and murdered, according to the figures provided by the Roshni Helpline. Due to pressure from society, communication problems, and violence in the family, children had left their families. The age group of 11 to 15 years old finds the development very concerning. Although praiseworthy, the state’s current frameworks—like the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act 2020—need to be more strictly enforced. The role of civil society is equally important. Campaigns to raise awareness and involve the community are crucial for early detection and prevention. A social reassessment of parenting is also necessary in light of this dilemma. Parental education, community support networks, and easily accessible therapy are necessary in light of the rise in runaway instances brought on by home problems. Programmes that emphasise the safety and wellbeing of children should involve schools in a proactive manner.

Regional plans are crucial in light of the data, which indicates variations among regions. Notably, Sindh and Punjab have the highest number of instances. Furthermore, as boys make up the bulk of missing children, focused actions are necessary. To further complicate matters, 99 percent of missing children are from working-class backgrounds, suggesting that socioeconomic considerations are major contributors to this crisis. In order to address problems like poverty, education, and access to social services, it emphasises the necessity of focused initiatives in these areas. Sadly, 658 families are still waiting for their kids to return. Beyond only enacting new laws, the state also has an obligation to make sure that child protection regulations are carried out correctly. This entails setting up a network for reporting and monitoring missing children as well as providing the required equipment and training to law enforcement authorities. Additionally, community involvement in keeping an eye on and reporting questionable actions can greatly support early intervention efforts. This has the potential to significantly alter things, especially when combined with more financing and assistance for local organisations. To properly handle this situation, the state, civil society, and communities must work together. It calls for a national movement that puts the safety of our youngest and most vulnerable citizens first—a communal awakening. Recall that each child spared represents a future preserved.