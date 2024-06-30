The leadership among the political parties should pay attention to the uplift of the deprived and browbeaten. Pakistan can maximize its progress, and exploit its potential provided the government focuses on uplifting the deprived and creating conditions that could transform their lives.

The government should focus on good governance and uplift of the common people. These have been the central targets of political parties’ election manifestoes but remained largely unrealized.

There is not an adequate concentration on interior Sindh, which remains a deprived region. Here at places even fundamental necessities are hard to get. Regrettably, Baluchistan people are facing similar hardships and in certain areas in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa situation is the same.

The political leaders keep reiterating their commitment to the uplift of the common people. The Planning Commission, in consultation with all the political parties, prepares comprehensive and workable plans but it is primarily in the implementation phase and is weak.

Especially in rural areas the fields such as the emancipation of women and the education of girls, have remained neglected. The primary reason for these slippages is more central. A comprehensive standpoint is the need of the hour. Neglecting these fields has cost the country and the people have badly suffered.

There is a need to address the genuine grievances of the Baluch people. Another aspect that is of concern is the deteriorating security in KP in areas close to the Pak-Afghan border where TTP has stepped up attacks.

Unless the Afghan government employs careful measures to control, the Pak-Afghan porous border will remain an issue. So far, despite Pakistan’s urgings this has not been the case forcing Pakistan to take preventive measures.

It is similarly significant that the political leaders address some of the major weaknesses in critical fields, particularly the education and health sectors. Pakistan cannot get its rightful place in the comity of nations and its people will remain in the grip of poverty so long as the education and health sectors remain weak.

Hostility among political parties and feeble democratic ethos is a drag on the country. These weaknesses are taking a toll on the citizens of the country. Certainly, our leaders should address these areas or problems. It would be a pessimistic mentality to consider that Pakistan is destined to be where it is.

Political leaders worldwide who have made an impact were those who went through the rigors of political involvement while continuously educating themselves and learning from others. There is a need for the younger generation of leaders to focus on these aspects to instill meritocracy in the real sense.

One more personality feature that needs to be emphasized is the rights of others and due consideration of their expectations. Our experience of seventy-six years reminds us of how critical it is for political leaders to possess these qualities and promote them for the efficiency and prosperity of the nation. There must be an effort and a serious struggle to inculcate these virtues in the younger leadership.

There is a long list of what is essential to change Pakistan’s destiny. however, the government must lend priority to areas that are very important in changing course in a positive direction. Education is without doubt one and the other is improving the security situation.

The job opportunities within and outside the country will certainly increase with excellence, education, and higher literacy rates. These qualities can, in the end, help improve the economy and raise the country’s image and standing.

Aiming to improve the security situation is critical. This is the most challenging task that the government faces. If Pakistan has to have a better future, there is no escape from concentrating and rectifying these weaknesses.