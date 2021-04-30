Reigning women’s World Cup holders The Netherlands and men’s world champions Belgium will head to London next summer as the 2021/22 FIH Hockey Pro League fixtures are confirmed. The series of home games is completed by visits from New Zealand and Australia in May next year.

As the new season takes place after the Olympics, GB athletes will compete with their home nations with England men and women competing in the FIH Hockey Pro League, prior to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later in the year. This will be the first time to watch them in action on home soil since more than 100,000 fans descended on London for the 2018 Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup.

All four weekends will be double-headers with both the men and women playing their opponents twice across consecutive days, so there will be 16 matches of high-octane hockey across eight days that you really won’t want to miss out on watching.

England’s men begin their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign away against Spain on 4-5 February 2022, with both teams subsequently travelling to Argentina later in the month. The men will then take their first trip to India since the 2018 World Cup in early April, with the women facing China at the same time before heading to the USA a fortnight later.

A double-header against Germany will conclude England’s away fixtures in the third edition of the league before the home leg kicks off on 14-15 May against New Zealand.

Just a week later both teams will face Australia before The Netherlands visit on 4-5 June and Belgium make the journey over a fortnight later to conclude proceedings.