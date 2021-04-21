ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill took to Twitter to share the London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) tweet felicitating Pakistan on the country’s return to international markets after four years.

“Congratulations to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their return to International markets after 4 years. With its triple tranche USD 2.5bn bonds listed on @LseCp’s International Securities Market, Pakistan joins more than 300 active sovereign bonds raising over USD 3tn,” the LSE tweeted on April 13.

Quoting the London Stock Exchange tweet, Dr Gill took an aim at the ruling PTI’s opponents and said “thieves” destroyed Pakistan’s economy through their loot. Thankfully, he added, the economy has got back on its feet due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts.

Last month, the country rolled out three separate eurobonds in the international market with having a time frame between 5 years to 30 years and an interest rate ranging between six percent to 8.87 percent.

The five-year eurobond rolled out with an interest rate of six per cent was able to fetch US$1 billion while another bond for a duration of 10 years with an interest rate of 7.73 percent was able to yield US$1 billion.