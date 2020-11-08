ISLAMABAD Lok Mela is a symbol of national unity and presents the true picture of diversity of Pakistani culture this was stated by Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director general Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The event provided unique opportunity to the artists from every corner of the country to gather and provide opportunity to the visitors to get familiar with the folkloric life, art and music of Pakistan which otherwise is not possible for everyone, she added.PNCA participation will add colors to Lok Mela as popular Folk artists Fazal Jutt and his team are entertaining the audience by presenting Folk stories like Heer and other stories and music in his own unique style.He performs daily at 2pm and the national puppet theatre of PNCA is presenting daily puppet shows at 11 am at the Lok Virsa open air theatre. The Lok Mela, and as an annual event is very popular among the masses and people from all walks of life visit the Mela to have a look at Pakistani art and craft.

The diplomatic community and expats in Pakistan also do take special interest and avail the opportunity to have a look at the Pakistani traditional life culture and cuisine as every province presents their traditional food and music at their pavilions.It is also a source of promotion of tourism. The DG PNCA said that Lok Mela should also be arranged at all provincial capitals to provide opportunities to the people of these areas as well to have a look of their own traditions and culture which would create the sense of ownership among these people.=DNA