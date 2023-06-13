Lahore: President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that he has been locked in a small room of the jail for ten days, his health is not good, but he is not being allowed to meet his family.

Speaking to the journalists in the courtroom, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that my health is not good and I have been locked in a small room in the jail for ten days. A meeting is not being held.

The journalist asked Mr. Chaudhry! Are you leaving the movement? He replied that I am not being allowed to meet, how can I hold a press conference? Even here I am not allowed to talk to the media, you are seeing my condition, what has been presented in this condition

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s appearance in district Kachhari, the police blocked the media from entering the courtroom, the police pushed the journalists.

SHO Shabia Raza has said that journalists will not be allowed inside the court under any circumstances.