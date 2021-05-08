ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and head of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Friday claimed that locally-made CanSino vaccine will be available for use by the end of this month (May).

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Asad Umar said that the first batch of bulk Can Sino vaccine was being processed at the National Institute of Health plant set up for this purpose last month. He maintained that a specially trained team was working on it. “Will inshallah be available for use by end of May after going through rigorous quality control checks,” the minister added.

Earlier on April 28, Pakistan would prepare a Chinese coronavirus vaccine locally from the next month. The vaccine prepared by Can Sino Bio would be made locally in the beginning of May, the sources at the National Institute of Health (NIH) had disclosed.

The Can Sino Bio single dose corona vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health, sources had said. "Locally prepared single-dose vaccine will be available for use in the end of May," according to sources.

The raw material for the vaccine would be provided by the Chinese company. Pakistan had procured special equipment and a team of Can Sino Bio training Pakistani manpower at the NIH.