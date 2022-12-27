ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the local government elections that were supposed to take place in Islamabad on December 31.Following a shift in the federal capital’s union councils, the announcement was made.

Elections for local bodies were cancelled once the Commission published its decision.On directions from the Islamabad High Court, the Election Commission’s five-member bench heard the case pertaining to the local body elections in Islamabad (IHC).

The PTI was represented by Babar Awan and Ali Nawaz Awan, and the JI was represented by Mian Aslam at the ECP. Ashtar Ausaf, a former attorney general, and advocate general Jahangir Jadoon spoke on behalf of the government.

Former Pakistani attorney general and federal government attorney Ashtar Ausaf informed the bench during today’s session that the decision to raise the union councils was based on the rise in population.

In response to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja’s inquiry over the publication of the revised census report, he added that the censure bureau has informed the government about it.

As per Mr. Ausaf, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acknowledged the population growth but after hearing the government’s position, authorised the highest election authority to make the final judgement. He argued that the ECP could not deny individuals their fundamental rights.

The LG elections should go according to schedule, according to PTI lawyer Babar Awan, as they have already been postponed twice. The CEC then said that the IHC had ruled that the decision was invalid. The high court has also issued orders for assessing the number of union councils, he continued.