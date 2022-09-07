The Asia Cup Super 4s match between Pakistan and Afghanistan is taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan won the toss and choose to bowl first in an effort to continue their winning trend over Afghanistan.

Pakistan has defeated both of the other teams in their two meetings in this style.

The Green Shirts began their Super-four campaign with a thrilling victory over India on Sunday.

Afghanistan enters the competition with a defeat to Sri Lanka after a flawless group stage run.

Pakistan’s players: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain.Babar Azam is the captain.

players for Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed.