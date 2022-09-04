ISLAMABAD: In their rematch with India in the Asia Cup’s Super 4 round, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The Men in Green want to get revenge on the Men in Blue for their initial setback.The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. Pakistan time

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan and India are playing in the Asia Cup 2022’s Super Four. After winning the toss, the Green Shirts decided to bowl first.

The thread below features the current score and analysis. The page DOES NOT automaticallyShahnawaz Dahani, a Pakistani pacer, will be unable to compete because of an injury.

It has been requested that Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain prepare for Sunday’s game because either one of them could replace Dahani.

Ravindra Jadeja, India’s premier all-rounder, won’t be playing because he’s been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury.Pakistan is undoubtedly looking forward to avenging their narrow loss from last Sunday.

Following its resounding victory over Hong Kong the other day, Pakistan will enter today’s match with increased vigour and assurance.

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain are the Pakistani players that are anticipated to play in the IX match.

India: Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant (wk).