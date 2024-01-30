Rawalpindi: The special court in the cipher case has sentenced PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison.

Special Court Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain heard the cipher case against PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Adiala Jail. Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood were present in the court in this regard.

During the hearing, the judge said that your lawyers are not present, you were provided with the State Defense Council, on this the lawyer Safai said that we will cross-examine.

The judge told the lawyers clearly that you have mistrusted me.

Later, the court recorded PTI founder Imran Khan’s 342 statement, in which Imran Khan said that the cipher had come to my office, but the military secretary was responsible for its security. , he said that no clue was found about the cipher.

It should be noted that earlier Imran Khan had challenged the appointment of government lawyer Safai in the Islamabad High Court in the cipher case.

What’s the deal with the cipher?

Chairman PTI Imran Khan had created a conspiracy narrative against his government based on the messages or ciphers of the Pakistani ambassador to the US, in which Imran Khan had claimed that the US had a hand in the overthrow of his government, but national security. In the meeting of the committee, the position of the PTI government regarding the cipher has been denied.

“False news was spread on Cypher with the aim of gaining political advantage.”

Apart from this, an audio leak of Imran Khan and his former secretary Azam Khan regarding the cipher was revealed, in which Imran Khan was heard saying that ‘now we have only to play, not to name America, just play this. On top of that, this date was already there, to which Azam Khan replied that I was thinking that a meeting should be held over this cipher.

After that, the federal cabinet entrusted the investigation of the matter to the FIA.

Azam Khan was the principal secretary of the then Prime Minister Imran Khan during the PTI government and was considered very close to the Prime Minister.

Regarding the cipher, former DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said that an attempt was made to dramatize the cipher and rumors and false news were spread with the aim of gaining political advantage.