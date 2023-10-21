Leader of Muslim League (N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is returning home today after four years and his plane has entered Pakistan’s airspace.

To bring Nawaz Sharif back home, the plane ‘Umid Pakistan’ departed from Dubai Airport at 11:04 a.m. one hour and 34 minutes late. The former prime minister’s plane entered Pakistan’s border near Panjgur via Iran via Bandar Abbas.

Live: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s plane entered Pakistani territory

The duration of Nawaz Sharif’s flight from Dubai to Islamabad is 3 hours and 5 minutes, according to which the former prime minister’s plane will land in Islamabad at around 2:30 PM.

148 passengers are coming to Pakistan in a special flight along with Mian Nawaz Sharif, while League leaders Irfan Siddiqui, Nasir Janjua, and Dr. Adnan are also accompanying them.

The special plane of the former prime minister will reach Islamabad from Dubai, from where he will leave for Lahore.

As Nawaz Sharif’s plane entered Pakistani territory, his younger brother and former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif greeted his leader in Punjabi.

Shahbaz Sharif wrote on his X account, “Nawaz Sharif, Ji Aya Nanu”.

Party leaders reached the airport to welcome Nawaz Sharif

On the arrival of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad, former Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi welcomed him, for which he reached the airport.

Zeeshan Naqvi said that Nawaz Sharif will be welcomed on his arrival in Islamabad by going in the plane and after his departure, he will leave for Jalsah Gah by Motorway.

Nawaz Sharif’s conversation at Dubai Airport

Talking to journalists at Dubai Airport, Nawaz Sharif said that today I am going to Pakistan after 4 years. There are anxious situations in Pakistan that are worrying and we have made the situation worse ourselves, now we have to fix it ourselves.

The country which had called the IMF God Hafiz is now suffering from problems: Nawaz Sharif

He said that the country which had called the IMF God Hafiz is now suffering from problems, the Pakistan where load-shedding had ended, and treatment facilities were available, is that Pakistan visible today, if we put our feet on it. But you have to stand up yourself, no one can do it. Today, the country has gone backward. In the country, bread was cheap and even the children of the poor went to school. Free treatment facilities were available. That is what Pakistan looks like today.

Telephone conversation of Nawaz Sharif with Shahbaz Sharif

Earlier, during a phone conversation with Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is ready to welcome you, the biggest gathering in the history of Pakistan will be held on Minar.

(N) League meeting, traffic plan of Lahore released

A traffic plan has been issued for the meeting of the (N) League in Greater Iqbal Park of Lahore.

Additional personnel will be deployed in the surroundings including the entrance and exit of the park while 16 points have been reserved for parking of participants’ vehicles, participants are kept informed about the traffic situation through the Hasta app, FM radio, and helpline 15. will go while orders have been given to keep the way clear for ambulances and emergency vehicles.

The arrangements for the rally in Lahore are complete

Nawaz Sharif will address a rally at Minar Pakistan in Lahore on his return home where he will also announce the future plan of action.

(N) League President Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz visited Minar Pakistan and reviewed the arrangements for the meeting.

The chief organizer of Muslim League (N) Maryam Naz has claimed that 40 thousand chairs have been set up for the workers at Greater Iqbal Park, the venue of the meeting.

Meet Dubai’s top personality

Yesterday, the leader of the Muslim League (N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spent a busy day in Dubai before leaving home.

Convoy sent to welcome Nawaz Sharif

Convoys from Punjab and other cities of Pakistan are reaching Lahore, a special train of workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif left Hyderabad railway station under the leadership of Muslim League (N) Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah. Apart from this, the participants of the caravans that reached Hyderabad from other districts including Jamshoro, Tando Al Hiyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpurkhas, Sajawal, and Tharparkar boarded a special train running from Hyderabad and left for Lahore.

A large number of workers wore Sindhi caps and ajrak while the workers in Tharparkar’s convoy wore traditional Thar turbans.

A large number of women workers are also on board the train, the PML-N workers also danced to the beat of the drum, the special train will reach Lahore on the afternoon of October 21. Convoy of PML-N workers left from Azad Kashmir (N) League to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

