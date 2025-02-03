The Galaxy S series dominated the market in January 2025. However, by the end of the month, although their popularity had declined slightly, the phones in this series retained their top positions.

The list of trending smartphones released last week is as follows:

According to the list, the Samsung S25 Ultra is at the first place, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 is at the second place.

The Galaxy A55 is at the third place, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is at the fourth place, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is at the fifth place, and the Poco X7 Pro is at the sixth place.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is at the seventh place, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G (Global) is at the eighth place, the Galaxy S25 Plus is at the ninth place, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro is at the 10th place.