The top position in the trending smartphone list of technology company Samsung Galaxy A56 remains, but an Oppo smartphone has made it to the top 10 devices this week.

The list of trending smartphones released last week is as follows:

According to the list, the first place is Samsung Galaxy A56, while the second place is Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro is third, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is fourth, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is fifth and Samsung Galaxy A36 is sixth.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra is seventh (new entry), Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro is eighth, Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra is ninth and Infinix Note 50 Pro + is at 10th place.