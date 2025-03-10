Following the Mobile World Conference held in Barcelona, ​​Spain from March 3 to 6, the list of popular smartphones of last week was released. In the first two months of 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra spent a long time at the top position and after that, this position has now been taken by Samsung’s Galaxy A56.

The list of smartphones that were trending last week is as follows: According to the list, the first place is Samsung Galaxy A56, while the second place is Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy A36 is third, Nothing Phone (3A) Pro is fourth, Xiaomi 15 is fifth and Apple iPhone 16 eMax is sixth. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is seventh, Nothing Phone (3A) is eighth, Samsung Galaxy A55 is ninth and Infinix Note 50 Pro 4G is in 10th place.