The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to hold the top spot in the second month of 2025. However, two new devices from Apple and Samsung have entered the trending list.

The list of trending smartphones released last week is as follows:

According to the list, the Samsung S25 Ultra is at the first position, while the Samsung Galaxy A55 is at the second position.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is at the third position, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is at the fourth position, the Apple iPhone SE (2025) is at the fifth position, and the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is at the sixth position.

The Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro is at the seventh position, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is at the eighth position, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G (Global) is at the ninth position, and the new entry Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is at the 10th position.