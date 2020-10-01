Lionel Messi calls for Barcelona truce after summer transfer saga and insists unity will return to Camp Nou

Messi told Barca he wanted to move in the summer, only to end up staying when he was informed he would not be able to walk away for free and would face a legal battle with the Blaugrana.

The Argentine attacker then criticised the club’s board again after the sale of his friend Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last week, but has now called a truce.

“After so many disagreements, I would like to draw a line,” he told Sport. “All of us Barcelona fans must unite and assume that the best is yet to come.

“This team will give its best with the sole objective of achieving the joys that football always brings, especially to these people, our fans, who deserve it so much.”