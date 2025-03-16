Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that just as a National Action Plan against terrorism was made, implemented and implemented in the past, there is a need to make a similar National Action Plan even now.

While talking to the media in Gujranwala, he said that the country has suffered a lot due to terrorist incidents in KP and Balochistan, we are victims of internal and external terrorism.

He said that terrorists kill humanity, it is our misfortune that terrorist incidents are increasing in Pakistan, we will never allow them to come within the borders of Pakistan and kill unarmed Pakistanis.

He said that the Prime Minister has called a meeting of all parliamentarians on this issue the day after tomorrow, and it is regrettable that those who are instigating this on social media are doing so.

He said that those who make such plans are the real enemies of Pakistan, I hope that the National Action Plan like the one made and implemented earlier, there is a need to make a similar National Action Plan even now.

Ayaz Sadiq said that how far Nawaz Sharif’s economy had reached from 2013 to 2017, our reserves reached 25 billion dollars, Pakistan became stable in one year, international rating agencies are also saying this.

The Speaker of the National Assembly said that Pakistanis who are outside the country sent 35 billion dollars to Pakistan last year, a group was celebrating the US travel ban on Pakistanis, these people belong to the group that spreads negative propaganda about Pakistan on social media, the Pakistani government will handle this decision of the US.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a very smart politician, the kind of dirty language used, he knows very well who he has to stand with.