On Monday, portions of Karachi were hit by rain and strong, chilly winds, resulting in the deaths of two persons.

Hammad Rafiq, 18, was electrocuted close to Pakora Chowk in Baldia Town, according to a representative of the Edhi Foundation, and his body was sent to the neighbouring Murshid Hospital.

Another incidence involved the electrocution of a 27-year-old man in Saudabad. Muneer Shafi was the victim, according to Saudabad Station House Officer Khalid Memon, who also noted that his body had been transported to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Center.

According to data made public by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rainfall in the last day was highest in the old airport area (25.2mm), then University Road (18.5mm), Quaidabad (11.5mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (10mm), PAF Faisal Base (8.5mm), PAF Masroor Base (7mm), Keamari (6.5mm), Jinnah Terminal (6mm), and Nazimabad (2.4mm).

Murtaza Wahab, the administrator of Karachi, claimed to have travelled to several parts of the city and that, despite the presence of water in some low-lying areas, main thoroughfares, including underpasses, were open and clear for traffic.

Pumps will be used to remove water from low-lying regions as soon as the rain stops, he said.

The Met department has forecast Karachi would experience light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday due to a new weather system (tomorrow).

According to a statement, moist currents are entering the upper and central regions of the country and are expected to last for the next two to three days.

The Met office predicted “heavy showers mixed with lightning on September 13” for the city, adding that “hot and humid weather was forecast to prevail in most parts of Karachi.”