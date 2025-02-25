LAHORE :Light rain in the provincial capital of Punjab and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Tuesday turned the weather cold.Rain was reported from Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, and other parts of the city.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a strong westerly weather system is expected to enter the western parts of Pakistan on the evening or night of February 24 and will extend to the upper parts by February 25, persisting in northern areas until March 2. Hailstorms are likely in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad.The Met Office has also predicted snowfall in northern areas during this period, with rain expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from February 25.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms are also predicted for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum from February 25 to March 1.Rain-wind/thunderstorms is also expected in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh from February 25 (evening/night) to February 28.