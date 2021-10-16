ISLAMABAD: What could be described as complete ‘ignorance’ about the history of Pakistan’s first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan, Governor Sindh Imran Ismael on Saturday said that Quaid-e-Millat was not only the son of Karachi but was also ‘martyred’ here.

In his remarks on the eve of the 70th death anniversary of the country’s first prime minister, who also happens to be a close associate of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the governor showed a complete lack of knowledge about his assassination which took place at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi in 1951 at the hands of a man named Akbar.

Despite the fact that there is a mention of the incident even in our school textbooks, still, the fact that the Sindh Governer is unaware of it puts a question mark over the level of his general knowledge.

Pertinent to note that Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by a hired assassin Said Akbar at a political rally in Rawalpindi In 1951