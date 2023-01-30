LAHORE: On Monday, a plea was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the most recent increase in gas prices.

The petitioner said that while oil prices have declined on the global market, things were different in Pakistan. The petition went on to say that the federal government had enhanced peoples’ suffering rather than offering help and that it was an act of exploitation.

As Pakistan struggles to meet the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the renewal of a badly needed loan programme that has been frozen since last September, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a rise in gas prices of up to Rs35 with immediate effect on Sunday.

According to him, the cost of gasoline and diesel had increased by Rs35 per litre each, bringing the new costs to Rs249.82 and Rs262.80, respectively.

Kerosene oil prices jumped to Rs189.93 per litre after an increase of Rs18, while light speed diesel prices also increased by Rs18, to reach Rs187 per litre.