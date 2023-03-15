IHC is holding off on ruling on PTI plea to revoke ex-arrest premier’s warrants; PTI supporters rejoice as a result of the retraction by law enforcement.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday halted police operations at Zaman Park till 10am tomorrow as a day-long escalation between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies outside former prime minister Imran’s residence persisted for hours (March 16).

These directives were made by Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC after hearing a plea submitted by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to stop the “atrocities” outside Zaman Park.

The Punjab Inspector General Usman Anwar, the province chief secretary, and the head of Islamabad police (operations) were earlier ordered by the court to appear in court by 3pm.

The pursuit of the former premier’s arrest in connection with the Toshkhana case was resumed on Wednesday morning by Islamabad Police, assisted by Punjab Police, and Rangers. Due to Imran’s repeated attempts to avoid being charged, the judge issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

Unfortunately, they encountered a lot of pushback from PTI employees, who threw rocks at them. Tear gas bursts were used by the police as a response.

Following hours of back and forth, which the foreign media referred to as “pitched fighting,” the personnel pulled back to Mall Road and emptied out.