Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was accused of contempt of court, but the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed the case on Monday.

Earlier, according to sources, Justice Shujaat Ali reserved his decision on a petition submitted by Attorney Shahid Rana against the PML-N leader.

In his plea, Mr. Rana claimed that Ms. Nawaz had broken the law six times while giving a lecture in Sargodha and that the subject fell under the purview of the LHC. He also asserted that he had not come to the court’s attention. The contempt of court law needs to be implemented, he continued.

The plaintiff argued that Pakistan was not a banana republic and that the court ought to send Ms. Nawaz a show-cause notice.