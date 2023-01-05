LAHORE: Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was prevented by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday from being ousted as the party’s chairman by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The action was taken a day after the ousted premier petitioned the high court to dismiss the case brought by the election watchdog. After hearing Imran’s argument, Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC refused to allow the commission to remove the former premier from his position as chairman.

The court also asked the ECP for comment regarding its proceedings.

Yesterday, the PTI leader filed a complaint with the LHC opposing the ECP’s efforts to remove him from his role as party chairman as a result of his disqualification in the Toshakhana issue.

The former premier said in his plea to the high court that the election watchdog had overstepped its bounds by attempting to have him removed as PTI chairman.

Additionally, it stated that the ECP had “illegally” issued the notice.

Imran was the PTI leader when the commission began its “illegal proceedings,” yet before the ECP, Imran had disclosed all of his assets, the lawsuit claims.

It asked the LHC to halt the ECP’s notice to Imran and prevent the election body from acting further till the final decision.