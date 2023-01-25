LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry must appear in court by 1:30 p.m., according to a Wednesday order from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The high court was petitioned to overturn Fawad Chaudhry’s detention for allegedly “threatening” members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC later took up the petition. The judge ordered police to bring Fawad before the judge by 1:30 p.m. during the hearing.

The PTI leader was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after being charged under sections 153A, 506, and 124 A of the Pakistan Penal Code in response to a complaint made by the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Umer Hameed.

In a brief media interview, the PTI leader claimed that security had been set up in a certain way as a “terrorist” was being presented before the court, and he added that he was not aware of the accusations made against him. He also urged people to protest in the streets against the administration. He said that Nelson Mandela, a former president of South Africa, had also been detained in a sedition case.

The FIR

The PTI leader has been charged under sections 153A, 506, and 124 A of the PPC for allegedly threatening the ECP and its members in a televised interview on Tuesday, according to the First Information Report (FIR). The former MNA claimed that the election commission had turned into a “Munshi” since the election commissioner signed documents that were supplied to him by the government like a clerk, according to an excerpt of his testimony that is included in the FIR.