LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the federal government and other respondents on a writ petition against rising car prices.

Justice Abid Aziz Shaikh of the LHC directed the government to file its response to the petition by next hearing. Petitioner Azhar Siddique stated before the court that car prices didn’t go down despite the declining dollar rate. He said that the common man couldn’t purchase cars at such higher rates. It is noteworthy that another petition challenging ban on import of cars is pending in the LHC.

According to the petition, prices of vehicles had skyrocketed due to the ban on import of vehicles. Vehicles’ prices could be brought down by allowing their import, the petitioner suggested, lamenting that local auto companies were selling four-wheelers at exorbitant rates due to the ban. The petitioner, thus, pleaded with the court to direct the government to remove the ban on vehicles’ import.