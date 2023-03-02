The Lahore Master Plan 2050’s stay order was extended by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday till March 28.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the arguments made by Mian Abdur Rehman and others, however due to sickness, the Lahore Development Authority (LDAattorney )’s was unable to appear in court.

The appellant contended that the proposal broke the law and disregarded public concerns about potential environmental harm, and the LHC had ordered the LDA to halt the scheme until January 25. The LDA was required by the court to provide a response.