LAHORE :The Lahore High Court has dismissed an intra-court appeal challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister.A two-member bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal announced the reserved verdict, upholding the earlier decision by a single bench that had rejected the petition.

The appeal was filed by petitioner Ashba Kamran, who argued that the position of deputy prime minister does not exist in the constitution of Pakistan.She claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to the post was illegal and urged the court to declare it null and void.