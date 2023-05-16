LAHORE: On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the interior ministry to strike Farrukh Habib’s name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

After hearing the former state minister’s petition to have his name removed from the ECL, Justice Anwarul Haq gave the instructions.

Ahmed Pansota, the PTI leader’s attorney, presented the plea on Monday. Following the conclusion of the legal arguments, the court postponed making a decision about the request to have Farrukh Habib’s name removed from the ECL.

Habib had requested to travel to Dubai on April 28 but was removed from the plane by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the airport in Lahore.

His name (Habib) being on the ECL’s No-Fly List and the airport’s seizure of his passport and luggage as a result of his political involvement were both disclosed to the court.

The court was asked to order the return of his passport and belongings and to tell the federal government to take his name off the ECL.