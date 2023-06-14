LAHORE: On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that the permission notification for the Lahore Master Plan 2050 was void.

Mian Abdul Rehman’s petition to revoke the Lahore Master Plan 2050 was considered by Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC.

The court ordered the consultant to continue working on the next three stages of the master plan after the LDA Urban Unit consultant’s report was presented during the hearing.

According to Barrister Osama, the master plan was adopted in 2020 after taking into account four stages. Without a plan for its implementation, the plan cannot be authorised, and nine steps must be taken into account.

The public prosecutor retorted that the master plan may be authorised after five phases and that its execution would begin at the sixth stage. Before the idea was approved, all factors were taken into account, he claimed.

The master plan is still being worked on, and the court ordered that it be finished following public input. After it is finished, get the authority’s consent as well.

The court also stated that the case’s next hearing date would be set for September.