LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday banned use of plastic bags by milk and fruit shops and ordered Environment Department to submit implementation report on next hearing. Justice Shahid Karim, while hearing plea by Advocate Abuzar for ban on plastic bags, remarked that Environmental department should take impartial action against businesses that are using plastic bags. Petitioner had argued that plastic bags are a source of pollution and significant damaged has been caused to environment from their use. NNI