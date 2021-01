LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has been approached for imposing a ban on social media applications including Bigo Live, TikTok, Likee and others on Saturday, citing that they are becoming a source of promoting indecent content in the country,

A petition filed with the LHC by Advocate Waqas noted that the applications like TikTok, Bigo Live, Likee and others are becoming a source of waste of time for youngsters.

Making owners of the apps and the government authorities respondents in the case, the application said that besides this, TikTok has claimed the lives of many youngsters who while trying to shoot short videos for the app had lost their lives.

The application further noted that these social media applications have become a source of promoting vulgar content and no action had been taken despite bringing the matter to the notice of the concerned authorities including the PTA.

The petition pleaded that the apps should immediately be banned besides also directing the authorities to introduce laws for monitoring of such applications.

This is not the first time that a petition has been filed before the LHC for imposing a ban on TikTok.

In November 2020, the Lahore High Court (LHC) put off a petition seeking a ban on the popular short video sharing app TikTok.

Justice Shahid Waheed took up the petition filed by Nadeem Sarwar, Advocate. The court gave the petitioner time to prepare his arguments in support of his plea and adjourned the case for an indefinite period.

The petitioner stated before the court that the mobile app is disastrous for the younger generation as it is not only leading to wastage of time and money but also peddling vulgarity.

Besides, he submitted, acts of blackmailing and harassment are on the rise because of TikTok. If not banned, the app would prove to be harmful to the country’s social fabric, he cautioned.