ISLAMABAD: Level One Course for coaches has started under the auspices of Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad here.

Chairman, Promotion and Development of Pakistan Athelitics Federation, Brig (Rtd) Sultan Mehmood Satti inaugurated the 12-days course. Secretary General, Pakistan Athelitics Federation, Muhammad Zafar was also present on the occasion.

24 Coaches from all over the country are taking part in the course including Sub Ashraf Ali, Naib Sub Muhammad Imran, Asim Ejaz, Shams Ul Haq, Akram Khan, Adnan Akbar, Mehraban Shah, Aamir Shahzad, Masood Mahfooz, Muhammad Alam,Anwar Ali Chandio, Ibrar Hussain, Dowa Mehmood, Zohaib Khan, Sajjad Haider, Shafaqat Ali (Isb), Muhammad Anees Ahmed, Asif Mahmood, Sajid Imran Bhatti, Irfan Ali Rana, Muhammad Imran Khan, Shafaqat Ali, Majid Fasih and Tasawar Hussain.

Level two coaches of Pakistan Rafiq Ahmed and Lieutenant Colonel Ghulam Shabbir Anwar will give lectures to the coaches.

President, Pakistan Athletics Federation, Major General (Retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi, told media that the aim of the course is to provide coaches with awareness about new strengths and innovative techniques of athletics. The course will continue till June 30 and at the end of the course, Certificates will be distributed among the successful participants.

Replying to a question, Mohammad Akram Sahi said that sports competitions could not be held in the country for almost one and a half years due to corona virus which has caused great loss to sports and athletes. Now the Corona virus epidemic has been brought under control, so the Pakistan Athletics Federation decided to conduct this course. NNI